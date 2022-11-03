Herd beats UPike in exhibition hoops

Herd beats UPike in exhibition hoops
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s men’s basketball team built up a 20 point halftime lead on the UPike Bears and cruised to an 83-69 win in the final tuneup before the regular season begins Monday.

Andrew Taylor led the Herd with 24 points and Taevion Kinsey added 15 in the win.

“Overall, I thought up until the seven-min’s meute mark we had about a 24-point lead. If I had kept them (our starters in) we probably could have gotten to 30, but they (UPIKE) shoot the ball well,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Freshman Micah Handlogten had 9 rebounds and scored 6 points in the contest.

The Herd opens up the 2022-23 regular season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Queens on Monday at 7 p.m.

