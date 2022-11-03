Home confinement inmate arrested at scene of alleged crime

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man on home confinement was arrested after traveling more than 40 miles and ending up at a home where a victim had been strangled, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Gabriel Tackett, of Huntington, is the suspect in that same strangulation case.

Investigators say Tackett left his home in Huntington on Sunday, Oct. 30 and traveled to a home along Goshorn Street in South Charleston -- considered an “exclusion zone” for Tackett, who has been under house arrest.

Since he was arrested by the South Charleston Police Department, Tackett is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

“This situation demonstrates the benefit home confinement provides to crime victims and is a testament to the efficacy of the GPS monitoring equipment,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

