Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program presented a $100,000 grant to support pediatric cancer patients at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

“Through no fault of their own, over 44 children every day are stricken by this disease,” said Hyundai District Operations Manager Liz Wallis. “They have to deal with some very grown-up issues right away in their early lives. It drastically changes their lives and the lives of their family and friends, during a time when they should be experiencing just the joys of childhood and that worry-free life.”

Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has worked to support families and children impacted by childhood cancer. The program has contributed more than $200 million to researchers working to find a cure.

After Wednesday’s check presentation, former and current pediatric cancer patients got the chance to leave their mark on a car with their own hand print.

