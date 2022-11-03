Man faces DUI charges in crash that injured motorcyclists

UPDATE 11/3/22 @ 8:20 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces DUI charges after a crash Thursday on Interstate 64 in South Charleston that seriously injured two people on a motorcycle, Kanawha County court records show.

Logan Tighe, 28, was arrested after the crash, which was reported around 12:15 p.m., about three-quarters of a mile before the Montrose interchange on I-64 East near mile-marker 55.

According to a criminal complaint, Tighe was headed east on I-64 in a Chevrolet Silverado in the middle lane when he swerved and hit a motorcycle carrying two riders.

The complaint indicates that both riders suffered serious injuries including broken bones, severe road rash, and a large head gash on the operator of the motorcycle.

Investigators say Tighe could not stand still, was moving his arms erratically and sweating profusely when first responders spoke with him.

According to the complaint, Tighe denied consent to search the pickup truck. A K-9 unit alerted officers to the odor of illegal drugs in the truck. Investigators found a water bong, along with .22 grams of meth with a straw. They also found a small blue pill.

Tighe was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle is shutting down all of the eastbound lanes of I-64 in South Charleston.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at mile-marker 55.

A Metro supervisor told WSAZ.com the accident happened about 3/4 of a mile before the Montrose Interchange.

Injuries have been reported.

First responders are on scene.

