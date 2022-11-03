Sentencing set for convicted murderer

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of shooting a neighbor to death early last year in Fayette County.

Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, West Virginia, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

In late August, Greene was convicted of first-degree murder after a three-day jury trial in Fayette County.

Investigators say Craig Anthony Cottle died after the shooting along Carver Street in Robson. It happened Feb. 18, 2021.

Greene told investigators he and the victim had been arguing and the shooting was in self-defense. Investigators found inconsistencies in that statement and determined Cottle had died from two gunshot wounds. The victim was found in a camper where he had been living.

