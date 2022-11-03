Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed.

In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department.

He said they’re struggling to bring people in.

“It’s not the only problem we face here locally, but it’s a problem statewide and nationwide,” Barker said.

Barker said they have 16 positions, but after filling other positions like bailiffs, school resource officers, and more they have only nine deputies to roam the county.

He said when you can’t fill two positions because of competition and static pay, it becomes much harder for them to do their job.

“Our guys haven’t had a raise in a long time, so we’re kind of stagnant,” Barker said. “I think it’s starting to show as far as being able to get qualified applicants and to get people to test.”

We reached out to 11 additional West Virginia Sheriff’s Offices to find out if they’re facing similar challenges.

We heard back from seven< and this is what they and to say:

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton: “Recruiting is a national issue. We here in Putnam are no different. What used to be a profession that turned people away now can’t get them thru the door. I refuse as sheriff to have hiring bonuses but am in favor of retention incentives. With coming retirements, we will be short in January and have a test scheduled for Dec 10th.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville: “We have been dealing with shortages for about 6 years. We have had multiple budget cuts and we currently have 3 road deputies. Most counties are fairly close to 1 deputy per 1 thousand citizens. We have over 20,000 citizens and over 400 square miles to take care of with only 3 road guys. Myself and a Chief Deputy. 5 total for a county as large as ours. Not to mention our deputies are among the lowest paid in the state at nearly $10,000 less than the state average. We haven’t seen any increase in our budget or any cuts in 2 years. With the crime rate rising, we need more deputies in Lincoln County. I think a good staff would be around 10 deputies, we have 3.”

Kanawha County Sheriff Public Information Officer Ana Pile:

“We currently have 4 vacancies for deputy. Over the next three years, that number could rise to 20 due to retirement and/or other unforeseen reasons. The KCSO is very fortunate because we have the support of the Kanawha County Commission. KCSO deputies were given a 14% pay increase this year thanks to the Commission. One reason for the raise was the Commission’s recognition that policing has become a struggling profession. They recognized the hard work of our current deputies but also our need to hire more deputies. One way to make KCSO more appealing to potential new candidates was to increase the salary and offer a $15,000.00 sign-on bonus. Our applicant pool has significantly declined over the years. Almost 20 years ago, we would have 500 applications turned in for the position of deputy. This year, we had 16 applications turned in and only 11 applicants showed up for the test (physical agility). Once the tests and background investigations were completed, we have about 4 potential candidates left. If the recent pay increase doesn’t make KCSO more appealing to new applicants, we will have to re-evaluate and look at other areas to improve upon.”

Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith: “I think every law enforcement agency around us is understaffed. We’re currently fully staffed with 17 certified deputies but we have several city agencies in the county that are understaffed. This creates a problem because that leaves us to take additional 911 calls in city limits.”

Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens told us over the phone “We are down four deputies but are in the process of hiring two new ones,” he said.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller: “We’ve struggled to get applicants. I’ve given 3 civil service exams in the first 18 months I’ve been in office and had a total of around 12 people take it with a minimum pass rate for it and the PT combined. Very difficult to find young men and women to want to do the job. Public scrutiny and constant negative media coverage are part of the problem. The second part is the pay, it just hasn’t reached the level it needs to be. These young folks can go out and get good paying jobs making more money with much less stress and responsibility. We are a smaller department, right now we are at 10 road deputies, 3 Pro officers, and a DARE officer. We are covering a large county 24/7, 365 with 10 guys. We are currently down 2 positions. We are lucky to have some good troopers in our county, but they are facing the same staffing issues other departments are. I personally don’t see an end to the problem very soon.

“We average around 4000-4500 calls to service per year. If that helps get a scope of the volume my guys deal with. It’s overwhelming at times.

“I hope for something to change. If not, there will be areas without police coverage. I would love to have enough guys to have patrol schedules, it’s nearly impossible with taking daily calls. On good days we have 3 per shift, 5 out of 7 days. 2 days a week, we have 2 officers per shift. Then vacation and sick time have to be factored in. It’s a struggle.”

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger: “We are full staff at this time.”

We have not heard back from sheriffs’ offices in Roane, Clay, Nicholas, and Braxton counties.

