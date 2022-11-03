Springy weekend forecast ahead

Highs in the 70d even 80 this weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The abnormally warm and dry weather of the second half of October has spilled into November. Daily highs cresting in the 60s and 70s have been routine while the last frost is now 10 days in the rear-view mirror. In fact some downtown locations have tender plants like roses and geraniums still in bloom. Remarkably it appears this pattern could last into the week before Thanksgiving. Certainly the weather this weekend will resemble mid-spring more than mid fall.

Tonight clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop to 50 degrees. Patchy dense fog will greet the first light of Friday. Then sunshiny skies will take over as temperatures soar to 65 for lunch time brown baggers at local parks and squares. By late afternoon readings will reach the mid-70s. High school football fans should plan on a light jacket when temperatures fall back thru the 60s.

Saturday is a candidate for an 80 degree day as hazy sun basks the region. However, with a quickening south wind we will need to watch for spreading brush fires. Of course if people don’t burn we will not have to worry about fires, right?

Late Saturday night-Sunday a few showers will cross the region with a measured amount of rain. Accumulations under .25″ (quarter of an inch)  will be little to arrest the drought conditions setting in.

Next week looks warm and dry through Wednesday with showers threatening Wednesday night into Thursday, details to be ironed out. Highs all week should make the 70s.

