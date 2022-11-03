Team of the Week | Winfield Generals

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following an opening night loss to Hurricane, the Winfield Generals have been on a tear, racking up eight consecutive wins.

Friday night, they hosted previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Scott.

The Generals jumped out to a 26-0 lead, but the Skyhawks scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter, snatching the momentum.

Senior running back and safety Bray Boggs says they were determined not to let the game slip away.

“We realized, OK, we gotta buckle down now,” Boggs said. “If we’re gonna win this thing, we gotta come together.”

“It was just some adversity, which is good,” senior center and defensive lineman Jaxson Cunningham said. “We like adversity. It makes it more fun. We just had to work harder and beat them.”

In the fourth quarter, Boggs scored his third touchdown of the night, and the Generals earned a 34-14 win.

The performance earned the Generals the WSAZ Team of the Week award.

“This thing encapsulates our hard work and teamwork right here,” Boggs said as he held the trophy.

Winfield closes out the regular season Friday night at Point Pleasant.

