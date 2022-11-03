Troopers identify man killed in crash on I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County Tuesday.

Troopers say Larry Hailey, 59, from Belle, was exiting the interstate at the Belle/Midland Trail exit when he crashed his truck into a metal divider, causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.

They say Hailey was pulled from the truck by bystanders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Virginia State Police say he was the only person in the truck and there were no other vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

