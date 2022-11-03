US Marshals arrest fugitive accused of child molestation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges of sexual battery and child molestation was arrested in Mingo County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten, of Delbarton, W.Va.

Ooten was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and sexual battery against a child under the age 16.

Ooten was arrested on November 2, 2022, in Williamson, Mingo County, W.Va.

“If you are a fugitive and think you can hide out in rural West Virginia to avoid justice, think again! The CUFFED Task Force takes much pride in its role of assisting fugitives of having their day in court.” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Ooten is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Ooten’s arrest.

