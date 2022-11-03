W.Va. relaunches Hope Scholarship portal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Treasurer’s relaunched a website Thursday designed to help those applying for and receiving the Hope Scholarship.

The program provides helps pay tuition for families who choose private school, charter school or home schooling to educate their children.

A website designed to help families apply for the program and manage their account was taken offline this summer, when a circuit court decision halted the program.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals lifted that injunction in October. That cleared the way for Thursday’s relaunch of the updated website.

“We had to stop all work on the website, take it down,” said State Treasurer Riley Moore, R-West Virginia. “We had to stop the entire program when the injunction was put in place.”

And with that, the families of 3,163 students were stuck.

“They lost total access to their information and obviously that’s where the money was going to go,” Moore said. “This is all done digitally, so the money goes to their digital wallet on this website, and that’s how they pay for tuition.”

The injunction also affected those teaching scholarship recipients, such as religious schools, charter schools and home schools. The Treasurer said they didn’t have time to get everything finalized before the injunction.

“They were not able to get into this website, so this is a very big deal, particularly for the education service providers, for them to be approved and be able to receive payment when we get into the next semester,” Moore said.

Those approved for the Hope Scholarship are set to receive nearly $4,298.60 for the full academic year.

The portal is the place where families will receive that money, pay tuition and manage their account.

“We’re back online, and so this is the next step in the process to making all of the families whole,” Moore said.

That’s the commitment for everyone approved prior to the injunction.

That includes those who tried private school but returned to public school when the cost became too much. Moore said they will receive a pro-rated amount. He expects payments will be distributed in January.

Moore says there is no need to reapply for those already approved.

Those families, as well as anyone looking to apply for the next school year, can do so through the online portal.

