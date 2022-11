JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff, Tedd Frazier confirms to WSAZ a young child died in a drowning.

Frazier says it happened Wednesday on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson on private property.

He says the child was a young girl.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

