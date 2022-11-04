‘America’s Hometown’ and birthplace of Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the annual scramble to supermarkets for turkeys, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie filling has been celebrated in late November for generations. Richard Pickering, Deputy Executive Director, Plimoth Patuxet Museums and Chief Historian joins us live from Plymouth, Massachusetts with the dramatic story of how the American holiday got started.

