Avoiding stress and debt this holiday season
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The holiday shopping season can always be stressful.  Add in sky high inflation and market uncertainty, and this year is shaping up to be especially challenging for shoppers.  Consumer financial advocate Colleen McCreary shares tips on how to lighten the financial stress people are feeling this season.

