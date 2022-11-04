Diabetes Awareness Month with Pikeville Medical Center
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and the condition has a major impact on our region.
Dr. Rishi Raj with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk symptoms and treatment.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.