Diabetes Awareness Month with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and the condition has a major impact on our region.

Dr. Rishi Raj with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk symptoms and treatment.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.