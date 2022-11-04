Gift ideas and safety tips for including pets in holiday festivities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to a recent Petco survey, most pet parents are looking forward to spending the holidays with their pets more so than other human family members, and nearly 80% of pet parents plan to include their furry, finned, feathered, and scaly friends in holiday gifting this year.

Joining us from New York is Darris Cooper, National Dog Training Manager at Petco, to help inspire pet parents to level up celebrations with their pets this year.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.