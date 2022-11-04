‘Mad Scientists’ take over elementary school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County elementary school transformed their classrooms into science labs on Friday..

Student scientists were making all kinds of odd creations at Hite-Saunders elementary school for Mad Scientist day.

Students, teachers and parent volunteers took on the role with lab coats and goggles and crazy hair styles.

“I learned what a conductor and an insulator is. A conductor is the thing that makes electricity pass through something,” said Gianna Johnson, a 4th grade student.

“Some schools don’t have this day and I think Ms. Horne just wants us to have fun here,” said Kenley Fenton, a 4th grade student.

Mad Scientist day is a yearly tradition at the elementary school.

