Man faces kidnapping charges after woman knocked out, abducted near gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces kidnapping charges after a woman was abducted near a gas station, taken several blocks away and tied up inside a building in the city’s West End, Cabell County court records show.

Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, was arrested about two hours after the woman said she was knocked unconscious from being struck in the back of the head, according to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Investigators say the incident started around 7 p.m. Wednesday when the woman said the suspect followed her to the Speedway at 16th Street West in Huntington.

She said she last remembered leaving there and then being hit in the back of the head.

According to the complaint, investigators say the suspect then took the woman, without her consent or knowledge, to the 900 block of Adams Avenue. She told police she next remembered waking up on a bed in an old floral shop at that location.

The woman told investigators that the man told her if she tried to leave, he would kill her. She said her left wrist was restrained with rope.

About two hours after the abduction, according to the complaint, police arrived to where the woman was being held -- after tracking the victim’s cellphone to the location.

Police say the suspect “terrorized” and threatened to kill the woman after they called out for occupants inside the building to come out. Minutes later, according to the complaint, police found the victim with one arm pinned between a wall.

Midkiff is in custody at the Western Regional Jail. He is being held without bond, according to the jail website.

