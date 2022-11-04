Middle school student falls ill; school administrators perform CPR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials.

Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening.

The student was taken to a local hospital and remains there at this time, according to Flowers.

No additional information is being released.

