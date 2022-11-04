Rear-end crash involving TTA bus sends van down embankment

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a rear-end crash involving a van and a TTA bus.

The accident happened Friday just before 9 a.m. at 5222 US Route 60.

According to the Barboursville Police Department, the TTA bus driver was stopping to pick a passenger up when the driver of the van rear-ended the bus.

The impact sent the van down a small embankment into the parking lot of a business.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital, but appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The driver of the TTA bus was also taken to the hospital.

The Barboursville Police Department, Barboursville Fire Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, and Cabell EMS all responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

