Restaurant employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job.

According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and Grill along 4th Avenue after reports of an argument.

By the time police arrived, Chief Colder says shots had been fired outside toward the business.

Chief Colder tells WSAZ.com several stray bullets hit a neighboring business, DP Dough.

An employee inside DP Dough was hit by the gunfire and injured, says Chief Colder.

The employee was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.