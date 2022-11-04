Silver Alert issued for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a man with health issues who’s missing from Rand, Metro 911 in Kanawha County reports.

The agency reports that Mark Coles, 68, has a heart condition.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), his family hasn’t had contact with him since Oct. 28, and he needs his medication.

Deputies say Coles is known to travel by foot or public transit and often carries a backpack and walking stick.

He is described as 5 feet 7, weighs 165 pounds and is balding. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 304-357-0169.

