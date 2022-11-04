Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation

By Alyssa Hannahs
Nov. 4, 2022
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen catalytic converters, one from a Department of Highways vehicle.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing catalytic converters from a DOH vehicle as well as a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area.

Aliff was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 75. At the time of the stop, Aliff was in possession of three cut catalytic converters.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and felony destruction of property.

Aliff is additionally charged with three counts of possession of catalytic converters and driving while revoked for DUI, Thompson says.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation solved several catalytic converter theft cases in the Huntington area as well.

