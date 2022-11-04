Update: Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about a Friday morning theft of an ambulance from the Pikeville Medical Center ER entrance.

Pikeville Police tell WYMT the suspect is Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard.

The arrest citation states PPD received the call from PMC just after 9 a.m. We also learned the ambulance is owned by STAT EMS.

When deputies took Reynolds into custody, they found a ziplock bag of marijuana on his person.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of marijuana.

Original Story:

One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him.

Officials with Pikeville Police tell WYMT the suspect, who they have not named yet, jumped in the ambulance at the Pikeville Medical Center emergency room entrance and took off.

While police were searching for him, the ambulance service was able to use the GPS unit inside to track him to the Feds Creek area. Pike County sheriff’s deputies stationed at East Ridge High School saw him go by and stopped him.

He was arrested without incident.

We do not have a list of his charges just yet.

