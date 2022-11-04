Weekend weather aims to please

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the start of a pleasingly warm AUTUMN weekend ahead. All week long we have touted a taste of “spring in fall” weather. Take Friday’s highs in the upper 70s. Does it get any better than that? Well it does if you like warm weather as Saturday’s high is predicted to soar into the 80s! The record high on Saturday is 84 set back in 1991 and while airport readings where we keep our official numbers may come up a bit shy of that standard, downtown locations are sure to make 85.

Now before we do cartwheels and boast about these “summer in fall” temperatures let’s talk about the downside of warm and windy air in fall. After all we are in the heart of the autumn dry season which is coincident with the autumn brush fire season. So best to put off any burning until we get meaningful rain.

Saturday night-Sunday will see at least the chance of showers though the weather will remain warm for the Marshall Marathon. The race will begin with clouds and a temperature in the 60s then end with the sun breaking out and the temperature near 70. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Now if you are heading to Beckley for the WV high school soccer championship games on Saturday the southeast wind is cooler and the air is moister co clouds and highs only near 70 will contrast with the 80s for Civil War Days in Guyandotte (noon re-enactment of the battle of Guyandotte).

