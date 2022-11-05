Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a somber atmosphere Friday at Cabell Midland High School as senior night took on a heavier weight.

Tribute was paid to senior football player Caige Rider, who died only the day before, hit by traffic on Interstate 64 just behind the stadium.

Thirty five seconds of silence were held before kickoff -- the number Caige wore. Players carried his jersey onto the field, placing it on a memorial table on the sideline with flowers and his senior picture. Then, members of the team embraced Caige’s relatives.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum does play-by-play for the Knights on the radio. His daughter is a senior cheerleader for Midland. He says the two had known each other since pre-school.

“All his friends thought so much of him, just an all around good kid,” Tatum said. “It’s terrible, a terrible tragedy. You don’t want to see kids have to deal with death.”

After learning of the sudden loss of their teammate, the team decided to press on and play the game against Riverside and make it a tribute to their friend.

“Everyone involved is just hurting right now,” Tatum said, “so I think the community and these kids, not that they’re trying to get past it, but they wanted to do something where they felt normal and were doing to honor Caige, and I think getting back on the field is what is going to help them do that.”

At the opening coin toss, Riverside’s captains carried their No. 35 jersey to midfield to show their respects.

Midland’s rival Hurricane collected donations at their game for the Rider family.

