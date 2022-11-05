Customers asked to conserve water

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The city of Kenova is asking residents to conserve water sparingly to help maintain tank levels during a system-wide boil water advisory.

Affected customers live in Kenova city limits and Barger Hill as well as along U.S. Route 52/Tulsa Highway, State Route 75, Spring Valley Drive, Docks Creek Road and all surrounding areas.

Customers may experience loss of water or reduced pressure.

A water restoration date hasn’t been announced, but customers are encouraged to check the City of Kenova’s Facebook Page.

Crews are working to restore water.

