First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers sneak into forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon was windy and very warm but also saw scattered showers moving across the region in a more humid southerly flow well ahead of a cold front. This front will be the focus for more shower development through Monday morning as it nears, then stalls out over the area. The front finally clears Monday afternoon, and drier weather with ample sunshine will be seen for much of the week as temperatures still remain pretty warm. Then, a much stronger front passes late Friday into next Saturday, bringing an end to the warmth and ushering in significantly cooler temperatures.

An isolated shower is still possible Saturday evening, otherwise expect dry conditions. Temperatures remain warm through midnight, only falling to near 70 degrees. A lingering breeze is expected, but it will be much lighter.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday night as low temperatures stay in the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, expect a scattered showers throughout the day under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s with a light breeze.

Scattered showers are focused mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Sunday night into Monday morning, while areas farther north begin to clear out.

All of the region turns clear by Monday afternoon, and high temperatures top out in the low 70s.

Election Day on Tuesday sees plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low 70s.

A couple showers are possible on late on Friday into Saturday morning. High temperatures reach the 60s on Friday but then fall to the 50s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.