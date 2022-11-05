First Warning Forecast | Very warm, windy start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures have climbed steadily these past few days and will reach their peak today, topping out near record highs in the mid 80s. Gusty southerly winds are expected to accompany this summerlike warmth, which translates to an elevated fire risk and the potential for some power flickers. While temperatures for the upcoming week will not be as warm as Saturday, they still remain quite a few degrees above average for this time of year. Rainfall, in general, looks limited for the next seven days, though scattered showers may creep in Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, though upper 50s to low 60s are being seen on hilltops where the breeze has stirred overnight.

Once the sun comes up (the latest sunrise of the year, around 8 AM), temperatures begin to soar as the southerly breeze kicks in. Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. The record high for the day is 85 degrees, set back in 1948. Sustained winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph at times.

An isolated shower may sneak in towards sunset Saturday evening, otherwise expect dry conditions. Temperatures remain warm through midnight, only falling to near 70 degrees, as a breeze continues.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday night as low temperatures stay in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, expect a couple showers to start the day, followed by drier and sunnier conditions to finish. Highs reach the mid 70s with a lighter wind.

Scattered showers are then likely again Sunday night into Monday morning, followed by clearing Monday afternoon where high temperatures top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s both days.

Mostly sunny conditions continue Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A couple showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, but that looks to be it for rain in the week ahead.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.