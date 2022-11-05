Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The much-anticipated matchup of titans No. 3 Huntington vs. No. 2 Hurricane lived up to its billing this Football Friday night.

In a game that featured a tribute to Cabell Midland player Caige Rider, who died just the day before in an accident on Interstate 64, players wore Midland’s logo on their helmets -- with the contest ended in a thrilling way.

To see more about what led up to the 24-21 scoreline, tap on the video link with this story.

