Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Hurricane

Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Hurricane
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The much-anticipated matchup of titans No. 3 Huntington vs. No. 2 Hurricane lived up to its billing this Football Friday night.

In a game that featured a tribute to Cabell Midland player Caige Rider, who died just the day before in an accident on Interstate 64, players wore Midland’s logo on their helmets -- with the contest ended in a thrilling way.

To see more about what led up to the 24-21 scoreline, tap on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a deadly accident on I-64 involving a Cabell Midland High...
Cabell Midland student dies in I-64 accident; name released
Suspect charged in bar shooting
Second man charged in shooting outside bar; mayor speaks out about incident
Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR
His team says for game Friday they'll play for him.
High school student fighting for life after car crash
Man faces kidnapping charges after woman knocked out and abducted near gas station
Man faces kidnapping charges after woman knocked out, abducted near gas station

Latest News

Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Hurricane
Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Hurricane
Game of the Week |Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
Game of the Week | Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
Game of the Week |Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
Game of the Week |Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Cabell Midland