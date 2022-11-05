Play of the Week | Cabell Midland

Play of the Week | Cabell Midland
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Play of the Week this Football Friday Night, we’re headed back to Cabell Midland.

Drive and speed were on full display after quarterback Ryan Wolfe had already scored.

Congrats to Ryan and the whole Midland team, especially playing on such a difficult night after they’d lost a teammate just the day before.

Tap on the video link for the full play.

