Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.(wsaz)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was still burning.

Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, Ceredo Fire Department, and the Forestry Department are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night
Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a...
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
Suspect charged in bar shooting
Second man charged in shooting outside bar; mayor speaks out about incident
First responders are on the scene of a deadly accident on I-64 involving a Cabell Midland High...
Cabell Midland student dies in I-64 accident; name released
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 5
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 5
Capital vs. Huntington
48 teams are left in WV high school football
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Customers asked to conserve water
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 5
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 5