Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was still burning.

Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, Ceredo Fire Department, and the Forestry Department are on scene.

This is a developing story.

