First Warning Forecast | Nice weather for much of week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front which has been sluggishly moving across the region on Sunday will finally exit by Monday morning, taking the clouds and scattered showers with it. This gives way to nice weather for a majority of the week ahead as high pressure asserts itself. Changes to the weather pattern come on Friday when attention turns to the tropics (yes, even in November!) and the remnants of an Atlantic system which could make it into the region. Then, a strong cold front crosses on Saturday, bringing in much colder air for the upcoming weekend and beyond.

Sunday night sees a clearing sky along and north of I-64, while clouds stick around farther south with a new development of scattered showers. Low temperatures will be split, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s north where the sky clears but staying in the 50s if not near 60 degrees south under the cloud cover. Patchy fog is also likely where the sky clears.

Monday starts with lingering clouds and perhaps a final brief shower across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia around sunrise. The remainder of the region sees a clear sky but with patchy fog. By mid-morning, the clouds and fog break away, and all locations experience bright sunshine for Monday afternoon. High temperatures rise to the low 70s.

Sky-watchers be ready, a TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE occurs late Monday night (or technically, early Tuesday morning). The total eclipse starts at 5:16 AM Tuesday and ends at 6:41 AM. This eclipse will be unique in that the moon will be close to setting, so look to the western sky. Despite some passing high clouds, viewing conditions should be decent.

Tuesday through Thursday are filled with sunshine as high temperatures reach the upper 60s on Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday’s weather is dependent on the track of a tropical system that is expected to develop in the Atlantic. Right now, clouds and showers look likely locally.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry but much colder under scattered cloud cover. Expect a high temperature near 50 degrees on Saturday but only in the mid 40s on Sunday, with a freeze likely Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.