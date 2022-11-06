Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job

The family identifies the victim as Joe Byran.
The family identifies the victim as Joe Byran.(WSAZ with permission)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man fighting for his life after being struck by stray gunfire last week has died, according to his family.

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.

The deadly incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday near Premier Pub and Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue. Several stray bullets hit nearby business D.P. Dough where Bryan was critically injured on the job.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Bryan’s aunt tells WSAZ his life and legacy will live on as he was an organ donor.

A vigil will be held Sunday evening outside of D.P. Dough in Bryan’s honor.

For previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

