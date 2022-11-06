Two children killed in UTV crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville.

According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck a tree. The 15-year-old juvenile driver was taken to a medical facility and is listed as critical condition.

Additionally, another 15-year-old juvenile passenger was pronounced deceased on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

A 4-year-old juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale.

Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Magoffin County Rescue Squad and Netcare Ambulance Service.

