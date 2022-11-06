UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student.

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus.

Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 AM on Sunday morning. Her charges include alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer).

A video that shows Rosing attacking another student--who was on duty as a desk clerk in the dormitory at the time--has been gaining traction online following her arrest. The video posted to social media shows Rosing using racial-slurs against the other student.

UK has put out a statement saying that they are conducting a review of the incident, as well as offering support to the victim.

Early this morning, a disturbing incident was captured on video in a residence hall. The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022

College Fashionista has also released a statement:

Today we learned of a video involving a College Fashionista member physically and verbally assaulting two Black women. At Her Campus Media and College Fashionista, we vehemently denounce this abhorrent behavior and do not condone racism or hate in any form. We unapologetically stand in support of BIPOC communities and affirm that Black lives matter. Full stop.

Immediately upon being informed of the incident, we removed the member from our community and terminated her affiliation with any of our programs.

We strive to ensure all of our members reflect our values, but in this case we failed. Here’s how we’ll be taking accountability moving forward:

→ Sophia Rosing was removed from the College Fashionista community effective immediately.

→ We will be conducting an immediate detailed review of our member management practices, including our vetting processes, internal training, and beyond.

Thank you to the community for bringing this to our attention. Thank you for raising your voices and holding us accountable. We sincerely apologize for the immense hurt caused to the individuals involved and to our wider community.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

