Easy holiday entertaining and recipes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The ingredients for a great holiday gathering include one part inspiration and a generous helping of creativity.
Founder of Parker’s Plate, Parker Wallace, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share her recipe for holiday entertaining.
Parker is the author of a bestselling cookbook: ‘Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girl’s Guide to Holiday Feasting.’
For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.