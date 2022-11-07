Easy holiday entertaining and recipes

Easy holiday entertaining and recipes
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ingredients for a great holiday gathering include one part inspiration and a generous helping of creativity.

Founder of Parker’s Plate, Parker Wallace, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share her recipe for holiday entertaining.

Parker is the author of a bestselling cookbook: ‘Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girl’s Guide to Holiday Feasting.’

For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Firefighters battle brush fire for multiple days
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a...
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

The fire first broke out on Saturday around 11:15 a.m.
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson
Firefighters work to knock out flames at a home along Slater Farm Road in Sissionville.
Fierce flames rip through two-story home
Queen of Clean | Dirty oven cleaning
Queen of Clean | Dirty oven cleaning
Tudor's Biscuit World truck giveaway
Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway