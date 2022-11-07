Fierce flames rip through two-story home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several fire departments have responded to knock down flames at a two-story home in Sissonville.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon at a home along Slater Farm Road.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Everyone inside the house at the time of the fire managed to make it outside safely.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.