Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just a couple of snips, some people in Huntington will now have a piece of Ritter Park’s Rose Garden in their own yards.

“I know they have the annual rose trimmings that they give out to people, so I’m here to pick up around 10 pieces if I can,” said Huntington resident Walter Kochansky.

Rosarians walk the grounds and trim clippings for folks to take home for free.

“I worked hard all year and they can come out and get what they want, take them home and grow them,” said Ritter Park rosarian Casey Cyrus.

“It’s great. If you come here in the summertime, it’s a great looking place,” Kochansky said. “I think it’s good to give back, and I think people who enjoy coming here come out here more than once a year, probably in the summertime, and think ‘those are great, I want a few.’”

Rosarians even offer some tips for keeping the buds alive.

“Fertilize a lot, keep them fertilized around once a month,” Cyrus said. “Keep them watered really good. They take a lot of water, good compost.”

They’re helping gardeners of all ages try their hand at growing a green thumb.

“Every rose that I ever planted sort of dies, but I keep trying,” Kochansky said. “One more time.”

Rosarians at the park also recommend staying consistent with monthly sprays of insect repellant to keep your roses healthy.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.