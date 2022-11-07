Georgia gets stranglehold on AP top spot
Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 9-0 1574 1
2. Ohio St. (1) 9-0 1500 2
3. Michigan 9-0 1455 4
4. TCU 9-0 1361 7
5. Tennessee 8-1 1339 2
6. Oregon 8-1 1258 8
7. LSU 7-2 1132 15
8. Southern Cal 8-1 1061 9
9. UCLA 8-1 1040 10
10. Alabama 7-2 1009 6
11. Mississippi 8-1 962 11
12. Clemson 8-1 938 5
13. Utah 7-2 881 12
14. Penn St. 7-2 735 16
15. North Carolina 8-1 676 17
16. Tulane 8-1 607 19
17. NC State 7-2 547 21
18. Texas 6-3 399 -
19. Liberty 8-1 358 23
20. Notre Dame 6-3 316 -
21. Illinois 7-2 262 14
22. UCF 7-2 257 25
23. Kansas St. 6-3 247 13
24. Washington 7-2 187 -
25. Florida St. 6-3 78 -
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.
