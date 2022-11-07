Georgia gets stranglehold on AP top spot

Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 9-0 1574 1

2. Ohio St. (1) 9-0 1500 2

3. Michigan 9-0 1455 4

4. TCU 9-0 1361 7

5. Tennessee 8-1 1339 2

6. Oregon 8-1 1258 8

7. LSU 7-2 1132 15

8. Southern Cal 8-1 1061 9

9. UCLA 8-1 1040 10

10. Alabama 7-2 1009 6

11. Mississippi 8-1 962 11

12. Clemson 8-1 938 5

13. Utah 7-2 881 12

14. Penn St. 7-2 735 16

15. North Carolina 8-1 676 17

16. Tulane 8-1 607 19

17. NC State 7-2 547 21

18. Texas 6-3 399 -

19. Liberty 8-1 358 23

20. Notre Dame 6-3 316 -

21. Illinois 7-2 262 14

22. UCF 7-2 257 25

23. Kansas St. 6-3 247 13

24. Washington 7-2 187 -

25. Florida St. 6-3 78 -

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)