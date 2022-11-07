Herd soccer shocked in Sunday Sun Belt tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall and James Madison played soccer for the second time in five days and this time, the Dukes put ‘em up and won over the 5th ranked Herd. James Madison’s Clay Obara scored in the 44th minute and they held Marshall’s powerful offense to just one shot on goal winning the match 1-0. Marshall now must wait until Monday November 14th to see their fate in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Division I soccer tournament.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Sunday night.

