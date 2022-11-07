It’s now playoff time finally in all three states

Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s three, two and one when it comes to the high school playoffs for teams in our region. For Ohio, they are in week three while in Kentucky teams are playing their second post-season games. Finally, West Virginia schools have joined the playoff party. Here’s the schedule for local teams this coming Friday and Saturday.

West Virginia High School Playoffs - 1st round

Class AAA

No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (9-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at No. 2 Huntington (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 University (7-3) at No. 4 Hurricane (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Princeton (6-3) at No. 5 George Washington (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Jefferson (7-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

No. 16 Logan (6-4) at No. 1 Winfield (9-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Weir (7-3) at No. 3 Roane County (10-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) at No. 4 Scott (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Nicholas County (7-3) at No. 5 Frankfort (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) at No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) at No. 8 Clay County (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

No. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2) at No. 2 Williamstown (8-1) — at Parkersburg High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 St. Marys (7-3) at No. 4 Wahama (10-0) — at Point Pleasant High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Man (7-3) at No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (8-1) — at Wheeling University, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 6 Van (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio High School Playoffs - Third Round

Jackson vs. Cols. Bishop Watterson at Chillicothe, Friday 7:00 p.m.

Portsmouth West vs. Ironton at Portsmouth HS, Friday 7:00 p.m.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Wheelersburg at Nelsonville, Friday 7:00 p.m.

Coal Grove vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Lancaster, Saturday 7:00 p.m.

Nelsonville-York vs. Bellaire at Duncan Falls, Saturday 7:00 p.m.

Kentucky High School Playoffs - Second Round

Paintsville at Bishop Brossart, Friday Time TBD

Harlan at Pikeville, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Raceland, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Middlesboro at Shelby Valley, Friday Time TBD

Martin Co. at Breathitt Co., Friday Time TBD

Belfry at Ashland, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Greenup Co. at Lawrence Co., Friday 7:30 p.m.

Boyle Co. at Boyd Co., Friday Time TBD

Wayne Co. at Johnson Central, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night
