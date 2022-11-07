Jeff Dunham to stop in Huntington on ‘Still Canceled Tour’

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 14, 2022.(Mountain Health Arena)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long pandemic pause, Jeff Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road.

Dunham has announced that once again he will be returning to the Mountain Health Arena next year on April 16, 2023, for his brand-new tour, Still Not Canceled.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Firefighters battle brush fire for multiple days
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a...
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

Brown Landscape Management Lawn & Landscape Expert 11/04/2022
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
The Good Time Mountain Mamas Do the Temptations
Good Time Mountain Mamas do The Temptations
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Her...
University of Kentucky student charged with assault; video of incident spreads online