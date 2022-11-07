Journey through Parenthood | Breastfeeding support group

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Breastfeeding can be challenging for many mothers.

Support from family and friends can make a big difference in how long a mother breastfeeds.

Cabell Huntington Hospital offers a free, virtual breastfeeding support group.

The support group is held the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Click to join here.

Meeting ID: 294 712 932 651Passcode: MQHJbW

For additional information you can call 304.526.BABY (2229)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.