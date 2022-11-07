Journey Through Parenthood | Breastfeeding support group
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Breastfeeding can be challenging for many mothers.
Support from family and friends can make a big difference in how long a mother breastfeeds.
Cabell Huntington Hospital offers a free, virtual breastfeeding support group.
The support group is held the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Meeting ID: 294 712 932 651Passcode: MQHJbW
For additional information you can call 304.526.BABY (2229)
