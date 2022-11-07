Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Firefighters battle brush fire for multiple days
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a...
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states