Spring gives way to normal fall weather

Fall Feel Returns
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The autumn season has so far been a study in contrast. Take the first frosts of the season in mid-October followed by a long stretch of warmer than normal weather. A new frost is likely Wednesday morning though the growing season will end by Sunday and Monday morning when lows dip into the 20 area-wide for the first time. Take the overall dry conditions that have sponsored a developing flash drought with less than 2″ of rain since September 1st, less than 25% of normal fall rains. By Friday we may get more rain in one day than we have measured all fall long!

Tonight clear skies and a north breeze will drop temperatures into the 30s by dawn in Ohio (patchy frost) with 40 in many downtown locations. Tuesday will be stunningly blue with sunshine, but a stiff north breeze will drop highs into the 60s after 5 straight days in the 70s even an 80 degree high. Tuesday night will feature areas of frost with lows in the 30s. Then Wednesday warming sun will send highs back to 70.

By Thursday we will pick up an increase in afternoon clouds as the remnants of a southern tropical storm arrive. Timing the much-needed rain is for nighttime and especially Friday when the 1-2″ soaker will bring down a ton of leaves. Many Veteran’s Day events will be soggy. Friday’s temperatures will start in the 60s but fall thru the 50s and end up in the 40s for high school football playoff games. Whether the rain is gone by kickoff will be a site specific and time dependent forecast to be made later this week.

The weekend will turn much chillier in time for the Saturday CK Veteran’s day parade hosted by the American Legion Post 93. The air will also be crisp and autumn-like for games in Morgantown (’Eers and Sooners) and in Huntington (Herd and Appy).

By Sunday the growing season will end as lows dip into the 20s before the mercury struggles to 40 by afternoon.

