Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting(WSAZ archives)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County.

Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary, court records show.

Walker was the third man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kane Roush, 25, who died April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Two other men, Keontae Nelson and Jaquan Hall, both in their early 20s, were convicted of murder earlier this year after jury trials.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 14, according to court records.

For previous coverage:

2 men indicted in man’s shooting death

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Firefighters battle brush fire for multiple days
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, both men are charged with two counts of tampering with a...
Two arrested after catalytic converter theft investigation
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Breastfeeding support group
Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
Gardeners cut stems for Ritter Park rose-cutting giveaway
The fire first broke out on Saturday around 11:15 a.m.
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson