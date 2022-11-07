Tips for traveling with pets this holiday season

Tips for traveling with pets this holiday season
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Many people will take their fur family members with them when they travel to see relatives and friends during the holidays. Before they go, there are steps owners should take to make sure their pet is comfortable and safe during the trip, especially when traveling by car.

In fact, many dogs suffer from a condition that is also common in humans – motion sickness. Here with tips to help our fur family members enjoy the ride, is veterinarian, Dr. Tracey Deiss, Medical Lead for Core Therapeutics, at Zoetis, a global leader in pet care.

