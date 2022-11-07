Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson

The fire first broke out on Saturday around 11:15 a.m.
The fire first broke out on Saturday around 11:15 a.m.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forestry tells WSAZ.com he believes the fire will be contained by Monday evening, but estimates roughly 500 acres have been burned.

Ceredo Fire Department, Wayne Fire Department, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and the WV Division of Forestry are working to contain the brush fire.

First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire.

Firefighters battle brush fire for multiple days

