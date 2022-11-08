Brandon talks about his trip to Iceland

Brandon talks about his trip to Iceland
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Aurora sightings in Iceland

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Angelica Rife shared this photo of her with us.
Two children killed, another one seriously injured in UTV crash
Emergency crews have responded to 4502 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Driver crashes into building
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Sheriff announces resignation
St. Albans Studio of Dance team to walk in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
St. Albans Studio of Dance team to walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Our Town with MU Dept. of Theatre and Dance
Our Town with MU Dept. of Theatre and Dance
One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a tree.
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree